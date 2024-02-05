KSP investigating officer-involved shooting; suspect facing multiple charges

This still image taken from a social media video shows a Bardstown Police officer with a taser while he and another officer talked with a suspect in the Taco Bell restaurant at 171 West John Rowan that they later arrested.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what’s being called an officer-involved shooting that took place in the area of West John Rowan Avenue and Frost Avenue.

BRYAN CHRISTOPHER SMITH

According to a press release from the Bardstown Police Department, officers were dispatched Saturday evening to a report of a disorderly person attempting to start a fire in a nearby field.

During the incident, a city police officer apparently was involved in a shooting incident. It isn’t clear if the suspect had a weapon or if he threatened officers with one. No one was injured in the incident. The Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting.

Police arrested Bryan Christopher Smith, 47, of Bardstown, on charges of wanton endangerment first-degree – police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; and disorderly conduct, second-degree. He was booked into the Nelson County Correctional Center at 11:09 p.m. Saturday.

An anonymous video posted on Facebook of the incident appears to show two officers confronting a male subject with at least one Tazer inside the Taco Bell restaurant. Witnesses who drove past the scene reported that the restaurant was roped off during the incident. Police were on the scene for an extended period of time.

Individuals with additional information about this incident are asked to call KSP Post 4, (270) 766-5078.

-30-