Obituary: Charlie White, 77, Bloomfield

Charlie White, 77, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville after a lengthy hospital stay and multiple complications from surgery. He was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Spencer County to the late Victor and Stella Mae Yates White.

He was a retired employee of General Electric. He was a farmer and served in the Army Reserves for 13 years. He enjoyed farming and boating at Green River Lake. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was an avid UK basketball fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Clara Cardenas; and two brothers, Cale White and Winford White.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Dugan White; two sons, Trever Todd (Ronda) White of Lexington and Aaron C. (Tiffany) White of Shepherdsville; and three grandchildren, Hayden, Conor, and Caius, and one more due in July.

The family respectfully chose cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

