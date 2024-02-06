Obituary: Philip Vittitow, 89, Louisville

Philip Vittitow, 89, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. He was born in New Haven Feb. 28, 1935, to the late Maude and Merle Vittitow. He retired from General Electric after 40 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed working with wood, he could build anything. He was great as an auto mechanic, carpenter, and plumber, and he thoroughly enjoyed working in his yard. It gave him great joy. Most of all, he loved his family. He was a loving husband, dad, and Pappaw, he will be truly missed by all who knew him.

PHILIP VITTITOW

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Stewart; and two brothers, Robert Vittitow and Jim Vittitow.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth Vittitow; one son, Charles Vittitow (Debbie); one granddaughter, Brieana Vittitow; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

