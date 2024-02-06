Obituary: Peter Lawrence Coulter, 73, Rineyville

Peter Lawrence Coulter, 73, of Rineyville, a man whose life was characterized by courage and selflessness, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at his home. He was born Tuesday, May 23, 1950, in Boston, Mass. His journey through life was one marked by dedication to his family and his country.

He was retired from the U.S. Army.

His legacy will be carried on by his beloved wife, Beverly Coulter; one son, John Coulter; one sister, Barbara Cowgill; one grandson, Aiden; and a host of extended family and friends.

A graveside service with military honors is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff with Deacon Mike Ryan officiating.

The Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.

