Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

Debra Irene Montgomery, 62, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:09 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Wayne Sparks, 35, Lexington, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $500 or more but less than $10,000 value; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron De’Shawn Smith, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Max Norris, 39, Boston, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Gerado Del Angel, 34, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $278 cash. Booked at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-