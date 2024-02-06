Obituary: Ronald Joseph Greenwell, 36, Bardstown

Ronald Joseph Greenwell, 36, of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 19, 1987, in Marion County. He formerly worked as a contractor. He enjoyed sports including basketball, football and golf. He liked to work on cars. He was a technology buff.

RONALD JOSEPH GREENWELL

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Cambron and Joseph Earl and Jane Riggs Greenwell.

Survivors include his wife, Marissa Gilmer Greenwell of Bardstown; three children, London Arie, Ryder Richard and Kingston Joseph Greenwell, all at home; his parents, Joseph Ronald and Miranda Cambron Greenwell of Bardstown; two brothers, Travis Earl Greenwell (Heather) of Bardstown and Cambron Joseph Greenwell (Amy) of LaGrange; and his grandmother, Pauline Cambron of Bardstown.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

