Obituary: Mable Lucille Abell, 86, Bardstown

Mable Lucille Abell, 86, of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born May 24, 1937, in Bloomfield to the late Albert and Clara Nix Mattingly.

She was the owner of Credit Bureau in Shelbyville and the former manager of a mobile home park in Florida. She loved to bowl and spend time with her family. She was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. She loved to teach Sunday School in the past at Mill Creek and Bloomfield Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Delphia Mattingly and Ethel Pearl Braden.

She is survived by her husband, Allan H. Abell; one daughter, Cindy (Bro. Gary) Chesser of New Haven; one grandson, Daniel (Kaitlin) Chesser of New Haven; one great-granddaughter, Maisie Chesser; one niece, Lu Ann (Meade) Sharp of Clarkson; and one nephew, Steve (Melissa) Braden of Bardstown.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the church.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The Mill Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 431 Poplar Flat Rd., Bardstown, KY 40004.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

