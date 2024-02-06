Obituary: James Stephen Plantz Sr., 83, Elizabethtown

James Stephen Plantz Sr., 83, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Jan. 20, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Thomas Plantz Sr. and Frances Voccoli Plantz.

JAMES STEPHEN PLANTZ SR.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his military career, he became a data center manager for Colgate Palmolive. He also was an avid supporter of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Michele Tallman; two sisters Delores and Teresa; and two brothers, Thomas and Eddie.

Survivors include his wife, Minnie Joyce Coyle Plantz; one son, James S. Plantz Jr. (Lisa); one son-in-law, Ken Tallman; one brother, Charles Plantz; and five grandchildren, Nicole Tallman Dinin (Scott), Jess Tallman (Kieran Brenneman), Alex Stiefel, Robin Stiefel and Karlee Stiefel (Mathew Hultquist).

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Ron Lasley officiating. Burial is in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery – Central.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.