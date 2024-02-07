Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Dewitt Welton Mills, 51, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $350 cash. Booked at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Todd Yates, 42, Taylorsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Autumn Paige Campbell, 28, Lebanon, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Durwood Puckett, 42, Leesburg, Fla., murder; arson, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; abuse of a corpse; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $1 million cash. Booked at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Samantha Lynnn Cothern, 29, Radcliff, flagrant non-support. No bond. Booked at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-