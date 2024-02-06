Obituary: Anne H. Rothstein, formerly of Bloomfield

Anne H. Rothstein of Farmington, Conn., formerly of Bloomfield, 103, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Arden Court Assisted Living in Farmington, Conn. She was born Oct. 27, 1920, in Wakefield to the late Robert A. and Anne Durrett Humphrey. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Rothstein.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

