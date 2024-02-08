Obituary: Ronald Lee ‘Ronnie’ Jewell, 81, Taylorsville

Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Jewell, 81, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug.17, 1942, in Taylorsville to the late Hollie and Cora Hilbert Jewell.

RONALD LEE “RONNIE” JEWELL

He was a former police officer for the Taylorsville Police Department and a former employee of Armour Packaging. He was a member of Mount Eden Old Country Church and was a God-fearing man. He was a loving father and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Brad Allan Jewell; one sister who raised him, Margie Redmon; and three brothers, Paul Jewell, Bobby Jewell, and Kenneth Jewell.

He is survived by one daughter, Lori (Louis) Rogers of Bloomfield; two sons, Brian (Melissa) Jewell of Bardstown and Kevin Jewell of Bloomfield; five half-siblings, Connie, Debbie, Barbara, Jackie, and Hollie “Popeye”; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

