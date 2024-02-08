Obituary: Werner Weierstahl, 86, Bloomfield

Werner Weierstahl, 86, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 18, 1937, in Essen, Germany. He was the owner of Weierstahl Builders and after retirement, he enjoyed building birdhouses.

WERNER WEIERSTAHL

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Heike Ewing; and one grandson, Adam Ewing.

He is survived by two daughters, Elke Weierstahl of Stockbridge, Ga., and Heidi Ewing of Swartz Creek, Mich.; four siblings, Clemens Weierstahl of Goodrich, Mich., and Rudi Weierstahl, Hannalore Weierstahl, and Hans Joseph Weierstahl, all of Germany; four grandchildren, Cary Royce Ewing, Kelly Everette Ewing, Erin Wilhem Ewing and Alexis Ann (Travis) Roysden; and five great-grandchildren, Makiley, Kelly Jr., Madison, Issac, Declan.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

