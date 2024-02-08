Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2024

Joseph Thomas Nalley, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $303. Booked at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Alisa Lynn Cox, 32, Harrodsburg, failure to appear; neglect action. Bond total is $745 cash. Booked at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, by the Danville Police Department.

Michael Anthony Boblitt, 46, Willisburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Michael Ratliff, 52, Carlisle, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Shawntez Dominic Harris, 33, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); operating on a suspended operators license; disregarding stop sign; reckless driving; disorderly conduct, second-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Shaughnessy, 23, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 unsecured. Booked at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-