Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Rogan Clark, 76, Cox’s Creek

Elizabeth “Betty” Rogan Clark, 76, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at her home. She was born Aug. 29, 1947, in Louisville.

She received her B.S. and R.N. of Nursing from Spalding University. She received a Masters in Public Health from the University of North Carolina, and her P.A in Geriatrics at the University of Maryland. She retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, David Neal Clark; and her parents, Charles and Lucille Rogan.

She is survived by her two sisters, Mary Ellen Rogan Marquess of Fairfield, and Janice Ann Rogan Halvaksz of Lexington; and several nieces. nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a private burial in Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to K9’s for Warriors.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-