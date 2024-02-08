Special Friday ‘Bradford & Brooks’ to discuss sale of city cable TV, internet

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 — Nelson County Gazette Editor Jim Brooks will host a special edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show at 11 a.m. Friday after the 11 a.m. news.

The special 30-minute show will discuss the possible sale of the City of Bardstown-owned cable TV and internet service.

Joining Jim on the show will be Michael Vittitow, who recently retired from the city’s cable TV and internet operations. He recently submitted a guest article to the local newspaper with his views on the possible sale.

Joining Jim and Michael will be Gigi Sohn, executive director of the American Association for Public Broadband. AAPB is a national trade association representing local broadband networks.

Don’t miss this 30-minute special edition of “Bradford & Brooks” with host Jim Brooks Friday after the 11 a.m. news on WBRT AM 1320, FM 97.1, streaming live at www.WBRTCountry.com.

-30-