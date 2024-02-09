Obituary: Dorothy Parrish Clemons, 93, Nelsonville

Dorothy Parrish Clemons, 93, of Nelsonville, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at her home. She was born March 10, 1930, in Nelsonville. She retired from Kentucky State Department. She was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church. She loved working in the yard and with her flowers. She loved nature. She was fun-loving but loved her family mostly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Anderson Clemons; one daughter, Janet Clemons Kennedy; her parents, John Bill and Lena Parrish; and six brothers, Junior Parrish, Marvin Parrish, Foster Parrish, Lewis Parrish, Donnie Parrish and Larry Parrish.

She is survived by three children, Judy Edlin (Merle), Jackie Clemons (Patty) and Joanna Baker (Wait); one sister, Mattie Gibson; one brother, Jimmie Parrish; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Rolling Fork Christian Church with burial in Parrish Cemetery with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, and 10 a.m to noon Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Rolling Fork Christian Church.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

