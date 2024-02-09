Video: Bradford & Brooks discuss pending sale of city’s cable TV, internet business

NC GAZETTE / WBRT ERADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 — A very special 30-minute “Bradford & Brooks” radio show focused entirely on the pending sale of the City of Bardstown’s cable TV and internet business known as Bardstown Connect.

Our guests were Gigi Sohn, executive director of the American Association for Public Broadband, a national trade association representing local broadband networks, and MichaelVittitow, a retired City of Bardstown employee who was superintendent of the city’s cable TV and internet business.

What changes can customers expect if the city completes the sale? Will customer service suffer due to the sale? Will rates for internet and cable TV increase? There’s been no real discussion about it from the city so far about the impact of the sale on customers. What can customers do to oppose the move? Our guests examine these questions and more during this special 30-minute program. Running time: About 30 minutes.

