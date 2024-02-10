Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 8-9, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

Alvin Leslie Shofner, 56, Bardstown, possession controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $20,000 cash.

Booked at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Christopher West, 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:57 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Kaseem Poarch, 34, St. Catharine, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 1:26 p.m. Feb 8, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Matthew Lucas, 33, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree (2 counts); criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Luke Alexander Sorrell, 28, Nashville, Tenn., assault, second-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Kevin Todd Sanders, 46, Bardstown, defrauding a secured creditor, more than $500 but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $25,000. Booked at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Steven Allen Ballard, 28, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:49 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Thomas Joseph Weakley, 29, Bardstown, distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12 years of age but under age 18; distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years of age. No bond. Booked at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Selvin Romeo Quej Caal, 35, Lebanon, theft of services; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:43 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Manuel Hernandez-Mendez, 24, Springfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $2,778 cash. Booked at 2:44 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jafet Enoc Pozo Mendoza, 28, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license; careless driving. Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:33 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ashley Nicole Williams, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 8:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Quinten Davion Knox, 25, Campbellsville, failure to appear. Bond is $213 cash. Booked at 10:48 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-