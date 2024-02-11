Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 10-11, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Dustin Anthony Johnson, 33, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:32 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Jorden Price, 22, Louisville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts); unlawful imprisonment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree – police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; improper display of registration plates; no seat belt; no turn signal; disregarding stop sign; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance,, first-degree (heroin); speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; failure to appear. Bond is $50,100 cash. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Jacob Thomas Graves, 26, Lebanon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Sunday,, Feb. 11, 2024,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-