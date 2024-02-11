Obituary: Berniece Downs, 96, Bardstown

Berniece Downs, 96, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Dec. 9, 1927, in Vicksburg, Ark., to the late Clifton and Bertha Mae Harbour Wells. She was a former extended care aide working with the elderly. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, TOPS, Moose Lodge #2121 and American Legion Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Terry Downs; one son, Jerry Wayne Downs; one grandson, Travis Crump; two sisters, Helen Louise Williams and Eva Esther Downs; and two brothers, James William Wells and Joseph H. Wells.

She is survived two daughters, Barbara Hodge and Rose (Donnie) Crump; one son, Curtis Ray Downs; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild due in August.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

