Obituary: Forest Hawkins, 90, Chaplin

Forest Hawkins, 90, of Chaplin, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Anderson County to the late Dorotha Daniel and Thelma Colvin Hawkins.

FOREST HAWKINS

He was a retired electrician and owned Hawkins Electric. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was a 32nd degree mason and a member of Chaplin Methodist Church. He enjoyed talking on the CB radio in the past, liked good food, and loved his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Louise Joan “Betty” Hawkins; one son, William Avery Hawkins; and one granddaughter, Kimberly Kaye Hawkins.

He is survived by one daughter, Wynette Hawkins of Chaplin; one son, Wayne (Sandy) Hawkins of Chaplin; and two sisters, Margie Muncy of Louisville and Ilene Crouch of Bloomfield.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Leland Parks officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Bloomfield Masonic Lodge #57F&AM.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-