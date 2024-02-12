Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Jacob Thomas Graves, 26, Lebanon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Thomas Nelson, 28, Bardstown, no seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:47 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-