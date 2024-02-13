Obituary: Martin Scott Shelburne, 68, Taylorsville

Martin Scott Shelburne, 68, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the University of Louisville Shelbyville Hospital. He was born April 10, 1955, in Shelby County. He was the son of Claude Shelburne Jr., and the late Phyllis Diane Stone Baird. He was a member of the Waterford Church of Christ.

MARTIN SCOTT SHELBURNE

His hobbies were tending to his yard, taking motorcycle rides, eating spicy food, playing tricks on people, telling jokes, reading, traveling, playing softball, and spending time with his loved ones. His passion was to work and he retired from Purnell Sausage Company after 48 years. He held many positions with that company over the years and built long-lasting friendships. He was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one son, Dallas Scott Shelburne.

He is survived by his wife of more than 49 years, Bonetta Dean Wyatt Shelburne of Taylorsville; two daughters, Christina Moore (Kevin) of Shelbyville, and Jennifer Bryant of Taylorsville; four sisters, Diane Perry (Rodney) of Pleasureville, Robbie Travis (Scott) and Lee Heilman, both of Cox’s Creek, and Todd Shelburne (Pam) of Florida; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville with Pastor Joe Stone officiating.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-