Obituary: John Robert Weldon Baird Sr., 97, Taylorsville

John Robert Weldon Baird Sr., 97, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Shelby Farms in Shelbyville. He was born June 18, 1926 in Spencer County. He was the son of the late Hugh Kelley and Suzie Mildred Johnson Baird. He loved the Lord and was a member of the Waterford Church of Christ. His passion was working on his dairy farm, tending to his land and driving his tractor. He loved spending time with his family it was important to him.

JOHN ROBERT WELDON BAIRD SR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Marlyn Baird; and his two late wives, Ruth Ophergelt Baird and Phyllis Heilman Baird.

He is survived by four daughters, Diane Perry (Rodney), of Pleasureville, Angie Abshire (Shawn) of Shelbyville, Lee Heilman of Taylorsville and Robbie Travis (Scott) of Cox’s Creek; three sons, Keith Baird (Vicki), of Shelbyville, John Robert Weldon Baird Jr., of Bloomington, Ind., and Martin Shelburne (Bonita) of Waterford; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Waterford Church of Christ in Waterford with Pastor Joe Stone officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Waterford Church of Christ in Waterford.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

