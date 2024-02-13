Obituary: Betty Jean Ruth Meyers, 88, New Haven

Betty Jean Ruth Meyers, 88 of New Haven, died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. She was a Lutheran by faith. She was a retired dental technician. She kept her mind sharp working puzzles and playing along with her favorite game shows. She could raise a garden, mend your clothes, and play a tune on the piano. She loved to cook and bake for her husband and family; her banana bread was a favorite and regularly requested recipe. She was young at heart, she enjoyed ice skating and playing video games.

She frequently played Tetris and Dr. Mario on her original Nintendo. Christmas was her favorite holiday, she had a massive collection of decorations that she displayed indoors and out, filling every nook and cranny. She had an appreciation for the beauty of nature, she loved watching cardinals and eagles in flight, she recently took the trip of a lifetime and visited the Grand Canyon. Her interests and experiences were broad, she enjoyed many things in life, but nothing compared to the love shared among family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lewis Meyers Sr.; one son, Jacob Wilbur Meyers Sr.; her parents, Wilbur and Ruth Moyer; two brothers, Richard Moyer and Arthur Moyer; and two sons-in-law, Lee Padgett and Rick Hammock.

She is survived by five children, Jean Meyers and Norma Padgett, both of New Haven, Teresa Hammock, Henry Meyers Jr. (Dixie) and Carolyn Meyers (Steve), all of Louisville; one daughter-in-law, Tilly Meyers; 11 grandchildren, Deborah Walls (Casey), Charles Padgett, Jacob Meyers Jr. (Megan), Aspen Garrigues (Champ), Amber Traxler, Chad Meyers, Zachariah Traxler (Amanda), Danielle Harris (Tommy), Richard Hammock, Devona Meyers and Heather Meredith (Lucy); 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is was Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Brown officiating.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

