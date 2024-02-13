Obituary: Deborah Lynn Rogers, 69, Bloomfield

Deborah Lynn Rogers, 69, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was the former Deborah Hall, a native of Hazard, and a retired registered nurse of Jewish Hospital where she worked for 27 years. She enjoyed reading, working in her flower garden, and her family, especially her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Martha Hall.

She is survived by her husband, Martin T. Rogers; two children, Matthew Rogers (Tiffany) and Lisa Watts; seven grandchildren, Kasea Lynn, Jillian Raye, Kilah Jeanne, Matthew, Denver, Dakota, and Zoey; and two great-grandchildren, Remi Lynn and Hazel Raye.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

