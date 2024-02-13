Obituary: Linda Lou Pearce, 82, formerly of Cox’s Creek

Linda Lou Pearce, 82, of Jonesboro, Ga., formerly of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. She was the former Linda Stump, a retired employee of Delta Airlines, and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Louise Stump; and two brothers, Vernon Ray Stump and Glen Stump.

She is survived by two sons, Bryan Pearce (Rebecca) and Jeff Pearce (Paula); two brothers, Gilbert Stump (Linda) and Larry Stump (Brenda); one sister-in-law, Patty Stump; six grandchildren, Johnathan Pearce (Jean Marie), Tiffany Lucke (Matthew), Rachel Pearce, Sarah Pearce, Laura Pearce, and Benjamin Pearce; and one great-grandson, Arthur Lucke.

The funeral was Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

-30-