Obituary: Norris Windell Cobb, 64, Cox’s Creek
Norris Windell Cobb, 64, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. He was born in Hazlehurst, Ga., Dec. 10, 1959 to the late Josephine and Marvin Butler. He was a member of Journey Shepherdsville. He was an avid Gators fan, loved hunting and was a retired bus driver for Bullitt County Public Schools.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Roland Butler; one brother, Mike Butler; and one sister-in-law, Joylee Cobb.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Cobb; four children, Chevy Cobb (April), Karen Cobb, Michael Sims (Lydia) and Stephanie Mabrey (Josh); nine grandchildren, Kassy Shaw (Kevin), Kristopher Cobb, Titus Sims, Hunter Mabrey, Jude Sims, Silas Sims, Mason Mabrey, Tansy Sims, Talise Sims and Zane Villa; two great-grandchildren, Ellyna Shaw and Madalyn Shaw; three sisters, Donna Butler- Black (Peter), Vickie Dennis (Lee), and Darla Butler; four brothers, Bobby Cobb, Joey Butler (April), Wallace Butler (Bridgett) and Roger Cobb; and a host of other dear family and friends.
The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 224, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ride to Ride Out Cancer.
The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-