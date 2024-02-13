Obituary: Karen Louise McCubbins, 66, Bardstown

Karen Louise McCubbins, 66, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 24, 1958, in Bardstown to the late Jesse Willard McCubbins and Nancy Marie Jones McCubbins. She was retired from Intertec. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved all animals, and spending her time outside and gardening, her favorite plant was a sweet potato vine.

The family would like to thank her son, Chad Greenwell, for the care he provided for the past several years, and to her sister Rachel Gomez for her love and support.

KAREN LOUISE MCCUBBINS

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Reams and Geneva Redmon; and one brother, Robert McCubbins.

She is survived by one daughter, Anna (Troy) Jennings; one son, Chad Greenwell; three sisters, Pat McCubbins and Rachel (Hector) Gomez, both of Bardstown, and Jackie Brown of Ohio; three brothers, George (Barbara) McCubbins and Sonne McCubbins, both of Bardstown and Anthony “Moose” (Sheila) McCubbins of Boston; two grandchildren, Noah Jennings and Avery Anna Jennings, all of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial at The First Cedar Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-