Obituary: Dona Mae Snider Molohon, 98, Bloomfield

Dona Mae Snider Molohon, 98, of Bloomfield, died Sunday Feb. 11, 2024, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was the former Dona Mae Hendricks. She was born August 28, 1925, in Nelson County to the late Perry and Olva Mae Ward Hendricks.

She was a homemaker; she liked to quilt and was a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Mellwood Snider; her second husband, Roy Snider, her third husband, Richard Molohon; one son, Roy Wayne Snider; one sister, Marshalene Colvin; and three brothers Rudolph Hendricks, Orvan Hendricks, and Garland Hendricks.

She is survived by three daughters, Sherry Spalding and Faye Snider, both of Bardstown and Jeanie Snider (Teddy Crume) of Bloomfield; one son, George (Donna) Snider of Bloomfield; one sister, Alma Jean (Randall) Burba of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Keith Reynolds, Virginia Snider, Mitchell Snider, Roma King, Chloe King, and Elias King; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Leland Parks officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17,, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

