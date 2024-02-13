Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Darryl Philip Bailey Jr., 24, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 1:37 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Phillip Wayne Young, 46, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 10:54 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

John Stewart Quinn, 40, Lancaster, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:42 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Anthony Kolisz, 57, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 4:24 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-