Broadband internet, cable TV sale on tomorrow’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’



NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 — City cable TV and internet subscribers won’t want to miss Wednesday’s “Bradford & Brooks.” Aaron Boles, the city administrator and chief financial officer, will be a studio guest Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show to discuss the potential sale of Bardstown Connect.

Listen in live at 11 a.m. to WBRT AM 1320, FM 97.1 or the livestream at www.WBRTCountry.com. We’ll also have live video from the WBRT studio on Bardstown Cable TV Channel 19, BRTV.

-30-