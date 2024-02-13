Judge Simms grants bond reduction request for Crystal Rogers co-defendant

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 — Nelson Circuit Judge Charles Simms III granted a partial bond reduction for Joseph Lee Lawson, 32, one of the three defendants in the Crystal Rogers case.

JOSEPH LEE LAWSON

Lawson’s defense attorneys argued their client was a paraplegic and unable to get around without a wheelchair, thus making him an unlikely flight risk.

Lawson’s original bond of $500,000 was reduced to $250,000, according to Judge Simms’ order. Lawson’s defense team had asked to have the bond reduced to $50,000, a move prosecutors opposed.



The terms of the bond reduction also require Lawson obey a dusk to dawn curfew; remain drug and alcohol-free; have no contact with the family of Crystal Rogers; have no contact with any co-defendants; travel outside the state; and be monitored by Pretrial Services.



Lawson and co-defendants Steve Lawson, Joseph Lawson’s father, and Brooks Houck are due back in Nelson Circuit Court at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.





