Obituary: Naomi Holmes Burton, 82, Elizabethtown

Naomi Holmes, Burton, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in a motor vehicle accident. She was born Nov. 12, 1941, in Adair County. She married on April 30, 1960 to Leonard Elmer Burton.

She was a very loving parent and grandparent. She was the most loving, joking, happy person and liked to play games; and enjoyed cooking and canning.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Rena Holmes; and seven siblings, Nola Vena Holmes Crawford, Iola Holmes, Gwendola Holmes, Ronald Holmes, Ramona Holmes Lane, Donald Holmes, and Kenneth Holmes.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Leonard Burton; four children, Sherri (Kenny Coogle) Burton, Troy Burton, Donna (Tommy Despain) McCorkle and Anothony “Tony” Burton; she raised her grandson; Jeff Heath; was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Tabitha (AJ) Bailey, Dustin Burton, David (Matt) Burton, Kayla Rivas, Kimberly (David) Moore, Mark Coogle, Julie Myers, Donnie McCorkle, Tori (Steven) Durbin, and Jessica (Justin) Abbott; 16 great-grandchildren, Max Bailey, Olivia Bailey, Ethan Bailey, Lillian Moore, Felix Moore, Aaliyah Burton, Aiden Taylor, X’zavion Taylor, Kayla Johnson, Micah Coogle, Bella Coogle, Kaithy Coogle, Jordan Lamonda, Shaun Lamonda, Marissa Myers, Kiren Anderson and Kali Swafford; three lifelong friends, Jean McKenzie, Darlene Burton, and Glenna Shofner; and a host of friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Youngers Creek Baptist Church with burial at a later date in the Bear Wallow Cemetery in Adair County.

In lieu of flowers, please send gift cards or donations to the family.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

