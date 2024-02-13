Obituary: Jane Elizabeth Brown, 84, Bardstown

Jane Elizabeth Brown, 84, of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 18, 1940, in New Hope to the late Edward Douglas “Doug” and Elizabeth “Hester” Thornsberry Masterson. She was a homemaker, she liked to play cards with family and friends and take care of her home. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a former choir member.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Emanuel Brown II; two sisters, Margaret Ann Walker, Mary Louise “Susie” Taylor; and one brother, James Douglas “Jimbo” Masterson.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph E. (Jianzhi “Jenny”) Brown III of Burlington and Timothy E. (Elizabeth) Brown of Huntersville, N.C.; four sisters, Mary Ethel “Honey” Rea of Nashville, Estelle Nalley of New Haven, Brenda Greenwell of Paducah, Jean (Kenny) O’Bryan of Bardstown; three brothers, Joe Eddie (Renate) Masterson of Bardstown, Joseph Richard Masterson of New Hope, and Frankie (Toni) Masterson of Glendale, Ariz.; and five grandchildren, Jeremy, Jackson, Jenna, Taylor and Jessica.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Jason Zulu officiating. Burial is in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, with evening prayers and Saturday 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

