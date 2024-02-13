Obituary: Stephen Richard ‘Rick’ Barnes, 73, Bardstown
Stephen Richard “Rick” Barnes, 73, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 3, 1950. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming. He was a member of the Bardstown Moose Lodge and was a part of the 1967 Class A Kentucky football state champions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Richard “Rod” Barnes and Grace Shelburne Barnes; his maternal grandparents, Fred Shelburne and Lucille Shelburne; his paternal grandparents, Samuel G. Barnes and Dessie H. Barnes; and a special niece, Leigh Anne Spalding.
He is survived by one daughter, Haley Jo Barnes (Michael); one son, Ryan Richard Barnes; two sisters, Barbie B. (Robert K.) Downs, and Betsy B. Dodd; three grandchildren, Chandler Trae (Savana) Barnes, Rylee Kathryn Barnes, and William Richard Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with a bereavement meal to follow at the Bardstown Moose Lodge for all friends and family.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
