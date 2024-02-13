Obituary: Robert Earl Pritchard, 74, Springfield

Robert Earl Pritchard, 74, of Springfield, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Springfield Nursing Home. He was born July 2, 1949, in Louisville to the late Daniel and Fannie Mae Johnson Pritchard.

He was a former employee for the Kentucky Road Department. He was a former bus driver and worked at Kroger’s in Bardstown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Pritchard; and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by three sisters, Sandy Pritchard, Linda Pritchard and Shirley Pritchard; one brother, Floyd Pritchard; his guardian and caregiver, Barbara Jones and her children, Leanne Jones, Chrissy (Tyrone) Williams, and their children, Mar Jackson, Collenna, Hosea Jones, Jordan Jones, Xavier Jones, Axel Williams, Keke Williams, Julian Williams and Justice Williams.

Robert’s wishes for cremation have been respected with a burial at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

