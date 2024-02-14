Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 13-14, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024

Benita Elaine Festervan, 39, Lexington, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Guy Gibson, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $295 cash. Booked at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Anthony Goodlett, 36, Upton, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Thomas Paul Puyear, 38, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

Tiffany Renee Cook, 37, Louisville, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

-30-