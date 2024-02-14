Fiscal Court upholds planning commission decision on new Cox’s Creek warehouses

On Nov. 28, 2023, the Planning Commission approved a PUD overlay request for 161 acress on Old Louisville Road for use by Heaven Hill Distilleries for new warehouses.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 — Nelson Fiscal Court met for lesss than 10 minutes Wednesday morning to review a request from Cox’s Creek resident Sharron Blincoe to review the Planning Commission’s approval of a Planned Unit Development overlay on 161 acres of land near her home for the construction of new whiskey warehouses by Heaven Hill Distilleries.

The Planning Commission took up the matter on Nov. 28, 2023, conducted a public hearing, and then approved the PUD request. The property affected is in the 7100 block of 50 Old Louisville Road and was known as the Mack and Shirley Holt farm.

Cox’s Creek resident Sharron Blincoe asked Nelson Fiscal Court to review the planning commission’s decision.

The court had to call a special meeting because a transcript of the commission meeting was not yet available when the fiscal court held its most recent regular meeting.

Following a review of how the approval process works, the magistrates voted unanimously to adopt the planning commission’s recommendation.

The court will need to conduct a second reading and publish the decision prior to its final adoption. The second reading will take place at the court’s meeting next Tuesday evening.

-30-