Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

Tiffany Renee Cook, 37, Louisville, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Franklin Wayne Carter, 48, Lexington, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alejandro Sanchez, 51, Bardstown, speeding, 19 mph over speed limit; no seat belts; operating on a suspended license; no operators license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to appear. Bond is $334 cash. Booked at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Lee Cary, 27, Lawrenceburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Lee Ridener, 36, Cox’s Creek, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrick Lamonte Frazier, Jr., 68, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Samuel Gray, 34, St. Louis, Mo., order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffany Renee Cook, 37, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents from a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

