Obituary: Charles Eugene ‘Charlie’ French, 62, New Haven

Charles Eugene “Charlie” French, 62, of New Haven, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Dec. 23, 1961 in Elizabethtown. He was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church and was retired from Harned Ranch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Watson French and Wilma Earl Eskridge Vittitoe; and his grandparents, Delmer and Addie Eskridge.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Linda Streble; and two brothers, Walter Earl “Buddy” French and Ralph Edwin French.

The funeral is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with cremation to follow.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

