Obituary: Pamela Catherine ‘Cathy’ Hardin, 67, Bardstown

Pamela Catherine “Cathy” Hardin, 67, of Bardstown, died peacefully at her home on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. She was born Jan. 26, 1957, in Bardstown.

Though she loved crafting, reading, and cooking, her favorite role was that as grandparent. She treasured her time with her grandchildren, never failing to hug them tight and tell them that she loved them.

She will always be remembered for her passion for crafting, her deep love for her family, and her enduring faith. She was truly an angel in disguise to her family. She will be missed every day, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Parrott (Jake) and Sarah Greenwell Parrott; and one brother, Kevin Parrott.

She is survived by one daughter, Crystal Tilley (Jason);l three sons: Morgan Ritchie (Britney), Calvin Hardin, and Brandon Hardin (Iris), all of Bardstown; one sister, Connie Parrott Clark of Louisville; and 10 grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Tilley officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

