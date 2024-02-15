Obituary: Tyler Louis Shelburne, 38, Taylorsville

Tyler Louis Shelburne, 38, of Taylorsville, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born March 17, 1985 in Louisville to William Louis and Mary Denise Houghlin Shelburne. He was a former employee of J-Town Auto Center, was an employee of Katayama in Shelbyville and worked as a counselor at ARC Counseling Center.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David Houghlin; and his paternal grandparents, Wilson and Ruth Shelburne.

He is survived by his parents, Billy and Denise Shelburne; two brothers, Garrett Shelburne and Jonah Wade, both of Taylorsville; his maternal grandmother, Donna Houghlin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

His family respectfully chose cremation. There will be no public services.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

