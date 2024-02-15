Obituary: Fabian Eugene Cundiff, 85, Boston

Fabian Eugene Cundiff, 85, of Boston, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 4, 1939, to the late Wilson and Lucille Wimsett Cundiff. He retired from Owens-Illinois and was a member of the Whiskey City Cruisers. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Vittitow Cundiff of Boston; two sons, Fabian Scott (Lisa) Cundiff of Bardstown and Stacey Eugene (Gina) Cundiff of Boston; his twin sisters, Barbara Gardner of New Haven and Linda Ashby of Boston; one brother, Wayne (Lynette) Cundiff of New Haven; seven grandchildren, Shelby Rose (Garrett) Thompson, Krista Fabian (Jamie) Morris, Jarrett (Audrey) Cundiff, Brenna Lynn (Doug) Kane, Patrick (Emily) Cundiff, Olivia Ann (Dylan) Schommer and Logan (Emily) King; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Rolling Fork Baptist Church with burial in St. Catherine Cemetery with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Jarrett Cundiff, Logan King, Barry Vittitow, Jeff Miles, Eddie Gritton, Jimmy Mattingly, Austin Nalley and Wayne Cundiff.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

