Obituary: Michael Lee Kidwell, 73, Bardstown
Michael Lee Kidwell, 73, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 2, 1950, in Bardstown, retired from General Electric. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed playing golf and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Myrtle Kidwell; one daughter, Sarah Lee Kidwell; and three sisters, Kitty Huffman, Louise Struck, and Doris Putnam.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Reba Kidwell of Bardstown; three daughters, Candice (Randy) Downs of Bardstown, Wendy (David) Coomer of Bloomfield, and Mickie (Paul) Wheatley of Bardstown; his daughter, Sarah Lee Kidwell; two sisters, Agnes Wright of Louisville, and Rebecca (Frank) Watts of Mount Washington; seven grandchildren, Derrick Downs, Clay Downs, Morgan Keeling, Wyatt Wheatley, Wes Wheatley, Ryan Coomer, and Tori Hutchins; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Levi; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating.
Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-