Obituary: Jude Talbott, 86, Bardstown

Jude Talbott, 86, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Holy Cross to the late James Carl and Mary Mavis Ballard Talbott.

He was a 1955 graduate of St. Joe Prep where he played basketball, football and baseball. He went on to receive a basketball scholarship to Western Kentucky University and played under the legendary Coach Ed Diddle, advancing to the final 8 in the NCAA Tournament in 1960. He graduated from WKU in 1960 with a Masters and Rank 1 in education.

JUDE TALBOTT

He had a total of 40 years in education, with his first teacher/coach position at Sacramento High School and dedicated 34 years to Bardstown City Schools where he served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. During his time as principal, he was President of the Kentucky Association of Secondary School Principals. He was elected by his fellow Kentucky high school principals to a four-year appointment to the board of directors of the National Association of Secondary Principals from 1984-1988. In 1986 he received the “Honor of Excellence” award as the outstanding Secondary School Principal in Kentucky. He also served as a member of the Bardstown Parks and Recreation Board of Directors and a former member of the Bardstown/Nelson County Jaycees. He served 11 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, and finished with the rank of Captain. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served on the Advisory Council, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #1290.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Mitchell Henry; two sisters, Alice Wooten and Ann Bemiss; and three brothers, Leo Talbott, Owen Talbott and James “Jimmy” Talbott.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Almedie Hawkins Talbott; one daughter, Lesley Ann (Terry) Henry, one grandson, Ben (Anna) Henry; Mitchell’s wife, Madison Henry Love; and two great-grandchildren, Elsie and Isaac.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service, and 8:30-noon Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Mitchell Henry Foundation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

