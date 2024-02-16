Obituary: Doris Peavler Hardin, 85, Cox’s Creek

Doris Peavler Hardin, 85, of Cox’s Creek, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at her home. She was born Oct. 17, 1938, in Bloomfield to the late Oscar and Nora Goff Peavler.

She spent her life dedicated as a farmer’s wife and mother. Her greatest earthly treasures were her children and grandchildren. At age 54, Doris graduated from Watterson College with honors and worked for DCE in Louisville.

DORIS PEAVLER HARDIN

She was a lifelong Christian and member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Leo Hardin; and nine brothers and sisters.

She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Best (Jay) and Paula Hutchins (Patrick) both of Louisville, and Beth Nall (Steve) of Lexington; one son, Darrell Hardin (Sandy) of Cox’s Creek; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, she requested memorial contributions be made to Bloomfield Baptist Church.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Kevin Lutz officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

