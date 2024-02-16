Obituary: Betty Stone,77, Bardstown

Betty Stone,77, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Jewish Hospital. She was born May 8, 1946, in Marion County. She retired as a teacher’s aid for the Bardstown City School System. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Whiskey City Cruisers. She loved to cook for the bereavement meals and she was a devoted homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Golda O’Daniel; one grandson, Tanner Stone; and two brothers, Ronnie O’Daniel and Ricky O’Daniel.

She is survived by her husband, Skip Stone; two sons, Chris Stone and Troy (Jennifer) Stone; seven sisters and brothers, Mary Brothers, Jimmy O’Daniel, Peggy Hibbs, Fran Mattingly, Dale Downs, Kathy Coomer and Carol O’Daniel; four grandchildren, Trey Stone, Lexy Peake, Jayden Mattingly and Gannon Mattingly; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with Pastor George Mercer officiating.

Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-