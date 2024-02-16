Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024

Timothy Scott Biggers, 32, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; careless driving; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $300 cash. Booked at 1:13 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Eugene Thacker, 55, Pikeville, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 11:06 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hobert Wayne Love Jr., 54, Clarksville, Ind., failure to appear. Bond is $1,000.

Booked at 1:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Ledawn Judd, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond. Booked at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, by the Grear Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

David Eugene Thacker, 55, Pikeville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 7:57 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Jennifer Anne Potter, 33, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, more than $500 value but less than $1,000; burglary, third-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:54 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.