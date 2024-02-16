Video: Sale of city’s cable TV, internet discussed on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 — Aaron Boles, the City of Bardstown administrator, was the studio guest of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooksk” radio show on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, to discuss the decision to sell the city-owned cable TV and broadband internet utility.

Boles goes into detail explaining the background that led to the decision to sell off the cable TV and internet services. Running time: About 46 minutes.

-30-